WAITSBURG — It was a senior night and homecoming football performance Dayton-Waitsburg's Colton VanBlaricom will not soon forget.
VanBlaricom caught six passes for 155 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown, racked up 100 return yards on kickoffs and punts, and smashed his way to 12 total tackles — seven of which were unassisted and one was for lost yardage.
Unfortunately, VanBlaricom's night occurred in a 41-6 loss to Riverview.
"I have been so impressed with Colton all year long," D-W coach Troy Larsen said. "He is a great leader and will never be outworked on or off the field."
Riverview started the game with a dive play that went for a 60-yard touchdown, according to Larsen. The Panther led 14-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at halftime.
"I thought our heads were in a good place, then River View runs up the middle for a T.D.," Larsen said. "River View is a power-run team and plays a tough style of football."
D-W responded by forcing three-and-outs on the Panthers' next three possessions, Larsen said. Offensively, the Wolfpack managed to move the football, but were stymied by penalties and four interceptions, Larsen said.
"Their physicality started to wear on us, and we didn’t react the way I wanted us to," Larsen said. "(They were) getting into our heads and (we were) letting emotions get the best of us."
The Wolfpack travel to Columbia-Burbank for a league game on Thursday.