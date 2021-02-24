MABTON — Dayton-Waitsburg dropped an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball match at Mabton on Tuesday night, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18.
"This is a very young team that hasn't had the opportunity to play together, but has so much potential," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "I'm very proud of the way they came together and battled throughout the entire game."
Teagan Larsen led D-W with three aces, 23 assists and a kill, Sadie Seney had an ace and 10 kills, and Makenna Barron had four kills.
Dayton-Waitsburg hosts Kittitas in Dayton at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Teaser photo by Greg Lehman.