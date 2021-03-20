DAYTON — The hosts pushed visiting Columbia-Burbank to four sets on Saturday, but came up on the short end of a 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 verdict.
This despite the fact that D-W had three players register solid numbers on the day.
Teagan Larsen posted 13 assists, four digs, two kills, and two aces.
Sadie Seney had 10 digs, three blocks, 11 kills, and two aces.
Katherine Houchin recorded six kills, eight digs, and a trio of aces.
"I'm proud of the way the girls fought back," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "They came together as a team, working hard to overcome mental errors."