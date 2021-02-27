PASCO — The Dayton-Waitsburg prep volleyball team fell to Tri-Cities Prep in straight sets (25-12, 25-19, 25-13) here Friday.
Sadie Seney managed four digs, five blocks and four kills for D-W, teammate Claudia Benavides had six digs, three kills and two aces, Makenna Barron added five digs and three blocks, Katherine Houchin had two digs and a kill.
D-W bounced back from a lopsided setback in opening period, but Tri-Cities Prep never let up.
"TCP hit harder than any team we have played to date," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "I'm really proud of how we adjusted and fought back."