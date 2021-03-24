KITTITAS, Wash. — The Dayton-Waitsburg high school volleyball team lost its match here Tuesday, March 23, falling to Kittitas in straight sets (25-18, 25-19, 25-12).
Sadie Seney finished with 10 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and two aces for D-W, while teammate Katherine Houchin added six kills and six digs, and Makenna Barron was good for nine digs, two blocks, two aces and a kill.
"The team started the game playing lethargic due to the long bus ride, but they focused and played a good game," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "I'm very proud of Peyton Struckmeier for coming in off the bench and making some big plays for the team."