DAYTON — Dayton-Waitsburg's high school volleyball team wrapped up its season with an exciting victory here Wednesday, March 24, edging White Swan in a five-set thriller (26-24, 18-25, 19-25, 25-8, 15-13).
Katherine Houchin finished the match with 16 digs, 13 kills and an ace for D-W, while teammate Sadie Seney had 10 digs, 10 kills, six blocks and five aces.
D-W also had Megan Forney adding 13 assists, 11 digs, two kills and four aces, Makenna Barron with seven digs, four kills, three blocks, an assist and two aces, and Teagan Larsen on 17 assists, seven digs, three kills, a block and two aces.
White Swan appeared to be in control after taking the third set, but D-W rallied with no room for error.
D-W kept itself alive with a dominating win in the fourth set, and the emerged victorious in a hard-fought tiebreaker.
"The team played really well together tonight," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "Everyone on the team contributed to this win.
"Claudia Benavides led the game in serving with six aces and Peyton Struckmeier came in off the bench and got two kills," Barron added. "It was a great end to an amazing season.