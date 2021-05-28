BURBANK — Sadie Seney led all scorers with 22 points for Dayton-Waitsburg's girls basketball team, but Burbank still handed them a 63-38 loss here Thursday, May 27.
Dayton-Waitburg (1-4 record) saw its offense sputter in the closing minutes after going into the fourth quarter still very much in the game, only down 45-35.
"We played Columbia-Burbank pretty tough for three quarters," D-W assistant coach Desirae Jones said. "Seney continues to the lead her team with strong numbers. We hit the wall in the fourth and let them pull away."
D-W is back at it Friday in Dayton, hosting Walla Walla Valley Academy.