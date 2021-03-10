BURBANK — The Dayton-Waitsburg volleyball team emerged victorious over Burbank (19-25, 25-16, 25-8, 17-25, 15-10) in a back-and-forth match here Tuesday.
Sadie Seney finished the match with 13 kills, four digs, an assist, a block and eight aces aces for D-W, while teammate Katherine Houchin had eight kills, five digs, an assist and an ace.
Teagan Larson added 14 assists, three digs, a kill and two aces, and D-W also had Megan Forney with six assists, four digs and two aces.
"The girls are continuing to improve with each match," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "They are working really hard on communicating on the court and tonight's game really showed that hard work pays off."