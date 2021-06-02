MABTON, Wash. — The Dayton-Waitsburggirls basketball team lost, 65-19, here on Tuesday, June 1.
Sagely Kilts finished as the top scorer for D-W (1-6 record) with seven points, but Mabton dominated from start to finish.
"We suited up a very young team, with only one starter from last year having any real varsity minutes," D-W assistant coach Desirae Jones said. "They played with a lot of heart and did their best with the full court pressure that continued well into the third quarter.
"Injuries continue to hamper our squad, but we now have a week off until our next game."
D-W will next play June 8 in Dayton, hosting River View.
"I am hopeful we can get a little rest and host River View next Tuesday with a healthy team," Jones said.
D-W went to Mabton looking to bounce back after falling to Walla Walla Valley Academy, 49-28, on May 28 in Dayton.
Sahara Browning scored a game-high 23 points for WWVA, while Sadie Seney led D-W with 16.
WWVA only led 19-17 at halftime, but D-W struggled the rest of the day.
"The girls were pretty sluggish against WWVA," Jones said. "We had a mediocre first half, but stayed within two at half. The second half proved more of a struggle on both ends of the court. We weren't up to playing back to back games with a short bench."