DAYTON — River View knocked off Dayton-Waitsburg's girls basketball team, 54-21, here Tuesday, June 8.
D-W (1-7 record) already faced a double-digit deficit at halftime, down 24-13, and then River View put the game out of each in the rest of the way.
Sadie Seney wound up being the top scorer for D-W with 11 points.
"The D-W girls were really missing the fire against River View," assistant coach Desirae Jones said. "We have been battling injuries and commitment issues, and I felt we really had a chance to show up together last night, but we fell flat.
"There were a lot of unforced turnovers and miscues that shouldn’t be happening at this point in the season. We need five girls on the floor, all working together, and we didn’t have that last night."
D-W looks to bounce back Thursday in Pasco at Tri-Cities Prep before wrapping up its regular season the next day with a home game against Burbank.