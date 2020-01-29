WAITSBURG — Dayton-Waitsburg's girls put 21 first-quarter points on the board, held a 32-27 halftime lead, and shut Liberty Christian down in the second half for a 69-43 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference victory over the Patriots on Wednesday.
"I thought our defense won the game," Dayton-Waitsburg head coach Tamira Culley said. "I was pleased with how we moved the ball on the offense and how the girls took advantage of our inside game. I hope the girls say positive."
Claudia Benavides sparked D-W in the opening quarter, answering the Patriots' Hannah Bush's game-opening trey with two jumpers to give D-W the lead.
She also nabbed a steal as the Patriots committed two fouls in the first two minutes of the game.
With D-W up 21-12 after the opening eight minutes, D-W picked up two fouls in the first 30 seconds of the second stanza and Lauren Reed's 3-pointer pulled Liberty Christian within six points.
Sadie Seney ended the Patriots' run with a layup and trey of her own to put D-W up by nine, and Dayton-Waitsburg headed to the locker room up by five.
Benavides' jumper again got D-W off to a good start in the second half, putting up 12 points and nabbing a steal in the first 3:20 of the third quarter and D-W went to the fourth up 47-29.
Bush scored the first points of the fourth quarter for Liberty Christian with a 3-pointer, which D-W's Seney answered.
Dayton-Waitsburg answered each time the Patriots scored, and cruised to the league victory.
Benavides led the game with 25 points on the night, with Seney putting up 18.
Dayton-Waitsburg has its senior night on Friday as Columbia-Burbank comes to town at 6 p.m.
Dayton-Waitsburg 69, Liberty Christian 43
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (43) — E. Reed 22, Bush 12, L. Reed 5, Drinkard 2, Thompson 2.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (69) — Benavides 25, Seney 18, Brincken 7, Laughery 6, Miller 4, Larsen 4, Boggs 3, Acevedo 2.
LC;12;15;2;14;—;43
D-W;21;11;15;22;—;69
3-point goals — LC 6 (E. Reed 3), D-W 8 (Seney 4). Total fouls — LC 11, D-W 12. Fouled out — LC (Wilson). Rebounds — LC 22 (Wilson 4), D-W 44 (Seney 9). Turnovers — LC 17, D-W 17. Assists — LC 7 (Bush 2, E. Reed 2), D-W 19 (Benavides 12).