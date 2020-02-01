PASCO — The Dayton-Waitsburg girls had back-to-back tough games on Friday and Saturday, first hosting EWAC leaders Columbia-Burbank on Friday, then turning around and hitting the road for second-place Tri-Cities Prep the next day.
D-W dropped both games, losing against Columbia in punishing fashion, 71-22, but playing TCP tough for three out of four quarters, though ultimately losing 57-30.
Both games saw D-W plagued by turnovers, ultimately resulting in insurmountable leads.
"We have to be able to take care of the ball in order to compete in any game," said D-W coach Desirae Jones. "We had some really strong play against TCP and some letdowns that let them get ahead. But overall, the girls played tough and worked hard together."
D-W has had trouble maintaining possession of the ball against the EWAC's better teams, but one thing they have not struggled with against anyone is rebounding, and Columbia and TCP were no exception, as they kept an even rebounding plus-minus throughout the weekend.
McKenzie Dobbs led D-W with six points against Columbia, while Sadie Seney scored nine against TCP.
D-W will close out their season on Tuesday, as they will head to Walla Walla to take on DeSales for a 6 p.m. game.
Columbia-Burbank 71, Dayton-Waitsburg 22
BURBANK (71) — Johnson 14, Jacobo 13, A. Kinsey 10, Stanley 9, S. Kinsey 6, Talley 6, Larson 5, Curtis 4, Dyer 2, Stafford 2.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (22) — Dobbs 6, Seney 5, Forney 3, Laughery 3, Culley 3, Kira 2.
Burbank;29;12;17;13;—;71
D-W;7;10;2;3;—;22
3-pt field goals — CB 1 (Jacobo); DW 3 (Laughery, Culley, Seney 1). Fouls — CB 10; DW 17. Rebounds — CB 27; DW 30. Turnovers — CB 12; DW 35.
Tri-Cities Prep 57, Dayton-Waitsburg 30
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (30) — Seney 9, Benavides 8, Culley 3, Dobbs 3, Laughery 3, Forney 2, Larsen 2.
TRI-CITIES PREP (57) — Martinez 14, Dickson 12, Chang 9, Brandner 7, Monteon 5, Ghirardo 4, Balcom 4, Long 2.
D-W;11;3;8;8;—;30
TCP;11;22;10;14;—;57
3-pt field goals — DW 3 (Laughery, Culley, Seney); TCP 3 (Brandner, Martinez, Chang). Fouls — DW 15; TCP 11. Rebounds — DW 27; TCP 30. Turnovers — DW 37; TCP 14.