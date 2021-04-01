WHITE SWAN — Dayton-Waitsburg ended its spring football season 3-3 with a 40-12 victory at White Swan on Tuesday night.
“I was proud of the fight the defense showed us against White Swan, it allowed our offense to work on other parts of the playbook to get ready for next season,” D-W coach Troy Larsen said.
Quarterback Monty Pettichord started the game off hot for D-W, throwing 6-for-8 with four touchdowns 206 yards in the first half.
Pettichord hooked up with senior starters, Shawn Evans, Mason Finney and Colton VanBlaricom, as D-W took a 32-6 lead into halftime.
Evans was the first recipient of Pettichord’s scoring pass, a 48-yarder, followed by Finney’s 25-yard TD reception.
Evans then caught a 62-yarder, followed by Van Blaricom’s 65-yard score.
Pettichord finished off D-W’s scoring with a three-yard run.
He finished the game 11-of-25 for 270 yards, his four TD passes, and interception, while also leading his team with 48 yards rushing on seven carries.
Evans finished with 116 yards on four catches and his two touchdowns.
“From that first TD on, the Wolfpack defense held White Swan in check, as their multiple formations and numerous halfback and double passes did not faze the defense,” Larsen said.
Junior Theo Anderson led the D-W defense with 14 tackles, two pass break-ups and a sack.
“This senior class has been through a lot of adversity in their four years,” Larsen said. “Most of them have started on very depleted teams all four years and to go .500 this season with 18 student-athletes on the roster is a huge accomplishment and a testament to their leadership.
“Our six seniors, Drake Campbell, Shawn Evans, Mason Finney, Garrett Korslund, Adam Puckett and Colton VanBlaricom are examples of what the weight room can do to you in four years,” he said. “The seniors also kept this pack together during this pandemic, holding their own practices all year long, showing us their leadership and passion for football.
“This short season allowed us to end on a win and we plan on carrying that momentum into summer practices and the weight room,” Larsen said. “The coaching staff really enjoyed this team and their focus and attitudes everyday made it a pleasure to coach.”