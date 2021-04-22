DAYTON — Dayton-Waitsburg's Caleb Barron carded a 108 to lead local golfers over 18 holes at Touchet Valley Golf Course here on Wednesday, April 21.
Jay Dimak shot 119 for D-W's boys, and Garrett Palmer a 133.
Teagen Larsen recorded a 114 to lead D-W's girls, with Lilly Bone turning in a 146.
Burbank's Will Neylon shot a 92 to lead the boys, while Tri-Cities Prep's Abigail Hodges' 89 led the field.
"I was very pleased with the D-W golfers today," Dayton-Waitsburg coach Mike McGhan said. "They have worked hard in practice and it showed today.
"Teagen shot a solid round, as did Caleb," he said. "All our scores were season best.
"The weather was beautiful and the course was in tip-top shape. It was a great day for golf."