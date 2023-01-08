COLLEGE PLACE — Dayton-Waitsburg's boys took a quick 21-8 first-quarter lead, and withstood Walla Walla Valley Academy's 29-point second quarter explosion, to win an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference basketball game, 88-47, here on Saturday night, Jan. 7.
Monte Pettichord's 23 points led the Wolfpack, with Gage Holm putting up 20 and Spencer Hansen 17.
Travis Lyford's 30 points led the Knights' effort, with Conner Castleman scoring eight.
Walla Walla Valley Academy next hosts River View on Tuesday, while D-W hosts Warden in Dayton also on Tuesday. Both are EWAC matchups.
