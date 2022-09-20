TOUCHET — Dayton-Waitsburg won a four-set volleyball match with Touchet here on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The Wolfpack prevailed, 25-16, 20-25, 27-25, 25-16.
D-W's stat leaders include Elsie Mann with two assists, 11 kills, two digs and five aces, Makenna Barron with 18 assists, 13 kills, two blocks and two aces, and Kylee Henry with six aces, 18 assists, nine kills and six aces.
"I am very proud of how this team came together to fight for the win," Wolfpack coach Tracy Barron said. "The younger classmen stepped up in a big way to learn new positions."
The Redhawks next go to Garfield-Palouse on Tuesday, with D-W going to Pomeroy also on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.