DAYTON — Dayton-Waitsburg won a 58-53 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup over Warden here on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The Wolfpack enjoyed a 37-25 halftime lead, played the Cougars even in the third period, and withheld Warden's 19-12 fourth quarter for the victory.
Spencer Hansen led D-W with 26 points, 10 rebounds and he had three assists and two blocks.
Gage Holm added 10 points and two assists.
The Wolfpack next host Columbia-Burbank on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.