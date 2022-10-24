WARDEN — Short-handed Dayton-Waitsburg improved to 6-2 on the season with a 12-7 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference football victory over Warden here on Friday, Oct. 21.
The Wolfpack racked up 199 rushing yards, and 120 passing yards, for 319 yards of total offense.
"With two starters out for the season from the Columbia-Burbank game, I wasn't sure how we would come out and play," D-W coach Troy Larsen said. "With a road game at Warden, which is a tough place to play, we came out and really fought hard all night.
"The offense wasn't as crisp as we hoped, but replacing Preston Hansen at H-back was a hard task to fill, which Blake French did a really good job moving from right tackle to the H-back position," he said. "He was the lead blocker for Hudson Reser on both touchdowns, which turned out to be our only points of the night as we won 12-7. We had a lot of chances at the end zone, but stubbed our toes with fumbles, and interceptions. The good from the turnovers was, we pinned Warden deep in their territory each time, which allowed the Wolfpack defense to really impose their force on the Warden offense.
"Kaylub Prather stepped up with 18 solo tackles to lead the way and carry the energy for the defense," Larsen said. "Spencer Hanson, Levi Boudrieau, Monte Pettichord and Hudson Reser all had huge performances on defense, with the play of the game being Monte Pettichord not giving up on a play and chasing down a Warden player 80 yards to prevent them from scoring right before half. That momentum shift carried us out of halftime and to a hard-fought victory on a very cold and windy night."
Wolfpack quarterback Pettichord finished 10 for 20 passing for 120 yards, and an interception, as well as running for 69 yards on six carries.
On defense, Pettichord had 12 solo tackles.
Spencer Hansen had four catches for 58 yards, and ran for 12 yards on a carry.
Reser finished with 117 yards rushing on 18 carries, and both of D-W's touchdowns.
The Wolfpack host River View at Waitsburg on Friday for the final regular-season game.
