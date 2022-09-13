KENNEWICK — Dayton-Waitsburg's high school varsity volleyball team fell at River View in straight sets Tuesday, Sept. 13, as the Wolves suffered 25-9, 25-10 and 25-15 losses in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference match.
Elsie Mann finished the match with five kills and an ace for the Wolves (1-1 overall, 0-1 in the league) while teammate Kylee Henry dished nine assists, scored a kill and served an ace, and Makenna Barron added nine assists and four kills.
"The team's net play was really great tonight," Wolves coach Tracy Barron said. "Our blockers got hands on a lot of really tough hits.
"Emily Rodrick, our libero, made some great passes in the back row for us."
The Wolves are back at it Wednesday, Sept. 15, hosting Touchet in Dayton with action scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
