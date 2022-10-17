WAITSBURG — Dayton-Waitsburg wound up on the losing end of a 58-8 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference football decision against Columbia-Burbank here on Friday, Oct. 14.
The Wolfpack had 240 yards of offense in the game, 162 through the air and 78 on the ground.
D-W quarterback Monte Pettichord finished 15 for 29 passing for the 162 yards, and also rushed for 38 yards on three carries.
Spencer Hansen had seven catches for 92 yards for the Wolfpack.
Daylan Morrow had a touchdown while gaining 62 yards through the air.
On the ground, the Wolfpack had 21 yards on four carries from Preston Hansen.
Dayton-Waitsburg next goes to Warden on Friday.
