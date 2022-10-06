DAYTON — River View won a three-set Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball match over Dayton-Waitsburg here on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The Panthers won the match 25-12, 25-3, 25-15.
Leading the Wolfpack's effort were Elsie Mann with seven kills, two blocks, two digs and an ace, Makenna Barron with six blocks, three kills and 15 assists, and Peyton Struckmeier with four blocks, a dig and two kills.
"The team showed great improvement over the last time we played this team at the beginning of the season," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "Their coverage improved and their communication improved. As this team continues to grow and play together, they will continue to improve."
The Wolfpack next go to Walla Walla Valley Academy on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.