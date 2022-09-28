DAYTON — Warden won an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball match over Dayton-Waitsburg here on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15.
"Our younger players have shown great growth in their playing of the game, Wolfpack coach Tracy Barron said. "I am so proud of them for their ability to adjust and adapt to the different aspects of volleyball. The older players have really stepped up to help the younger ones learn the game."
For the Wolfpack, Elsie Mann smacked sic kills and had three digs, four blocks and two aces, Makenna Barron had six kills, four blocks, two assists, five digs and an ace, and Kylee Henry dished 18 assists and had a dig and a block.
Dayton-Waitsburg next plays on Wednesday, Oct. 5, when River View comes to Dayton.
