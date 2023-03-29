POMEROY — Dayton-Waitsburg's high school varsity softball team bested Pomeroy twice in their doubleheader Tuesday, March 28, as the visiting Wolfpack topped the Pirates in 25-14 and 20-17 slugfests.
The Wolfpack upped its record so far this season to 4-0, while the Pirates slipped to 0-9.
Next, the Wolfpack is scheduled to play Thursday, March 30, in Dayton hosting McLoughlin High for a doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 3 p.m.
The Wolfpack looks to continue the momentum from its Tuesday sweep.
Madison Gallardo, Peyton Struckmeier, Teagan Culley and Kylee Henry all homered for the Wolfpack.
The Wolfpack finished the very first inning down 11-0, but wasted little time erasing the deficit.
A succession of big innings put the Wolfpack up 17-11 midway through the fifth, and the Pirates never again led.
But the Pirates would stage a couple of big rallies to make the second game a thriller.
The first came in the fourth inning, with the Pirates down 12-2, as they crept back to within a run.
Another rally in the seventh, with the Pirates on the verge of a 17-11 loss, forced an extra inning before the Wolfpack prevailed.
"The girls improved and did so well today," Pirates coach Alexis Coleman said. "We had three home runs today: two by Jadence Gingerich and one from Kendyll Potoshnik. Doubles by Taylor Gilbert and Hannah Bagby.
"The girls worked hard and came back in the second game."
The Pirates look to bounce back Friday, March 31, as they host Liberty Christian for a doubleheader scheduled to start around 3 p.m.
"It’s great to see the improvement and hard work from the team," Coleman said.
