WAITSBURG — Dayton-Waitsburg opened the football season with a 34-0 victory over Granger on Friday, Sept. 2.
The Wolfpack scored touchdowns in the first two quarters to take a 12-0 lead into halftime, added 14 third-quarter points and eight more in the fourth for the shutout.
"For the first game we played good, a lot of mistakes to fix and work on, but overall very excited about our energy and effort," D-W coach Troy Larsen said. "Both coordinators, Gabe Kiefel (defense) and Dirk Hansen (offense) did a great job getting their packages in place."
The Wolfpack offense enjoyed 166 yards through the air, with the rushing game piling up 330 yards.
"Monte Pettichord did a good job leading the offense and checking out of plays when he saw the defense shift," Larsen said. "Really happy with the effort of the (offensive and defensive) lines stepping up and opening up holes, while protecting the QB on pass plays resulting 496 total yards of offense.
"The defense held Granger's running attach at check, and when they tried to throw the ball, Lucas VanHoose intercepted the ball twice and had a fumble recovery to force them back to the run."
Preston Hansen led D-W's rushing attack with 132 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown, with Hudson Reser gaining 89 yards on 16 runs and three TDs.
Spencer Hansen had six receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown, along with one run of 20 yards.
On defense, Jarod Hankins had six solo tackles and three assisted, Kaylub Prather had five solo tackles and six assisted tackles, a sack, and a caused fumble.
Blake French with five solo and three assisted, two sacks, and one hurry, Jace Gleason with four solo and four assisted tackles and two sacks, and Levi Boudrieau had four solo and four assisted tackles, a sack and one caused fumble.
Preston Hansen with three solo tackles, four assisted, and a caused fumble, VanHoose with nabbed two interceptions and had a recovered fumble, and Spencer Hansen also had two interceptions.
Dayton-Waitsburg is next slated to host Cle Elum/Roslyn on Friday night at Waitsburg.
