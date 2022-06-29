DAYTON — The school districts of both Dayton and Waitsburg together talked about a variety of items regarding their athletics combine at a joint board meeting Wednesday, June 29, in the Dayton High School auditorium.
Sixth-grade participation, various administrative responsibilities and transportation budgets were among the topics discussed after Dayton School District superintendent Guy Strot explained they had been questioned or been issues in the existing combine agreement.
The meeting ended in less than an hour with board members in agreement on the topics or amendments to them for a draft from the superintendents of both school districts.
Sixth-grade participation, in the event a shorthanded Dayton-Waitsburg team needed more players in order to compete, would be determined by their superintendent with recommendations from the principals and athletic director.
None would play football, however, which Strot explained was not permitted by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA).
The two boards then agreed principals would be in charge of discipline for their respective schools, communicating with each other and their athletic directors on major violations, though they would decide the consequences by following state law, board and WIAA policy and the combine Code of Conduct.
Principals will also meet every other week with the combine athletic director, which is currently Sam Korslund, without anybody else in attendance.
Transportation is to be shared by the two school districts, though finances with be further discussed at the next joint meeting.
Dayton will complete the combine financials, while the paperwork for any non-Dayton School District staff hired as coaches would be processed by Waitsburg.
They then agreed on quarterly joint board meetings, with the next in September.
Principals are to include issues and athletics needs in their monthly school board reports.
Both school districts will bill each other monthly.
The Dayton School District is to provide the athletic director with financial information, which is to be shared with the board.
Following the joint board meeting, Dayton opened the floor and its Zoom channel to public comment, but there was none regarding the combine.
The Dayton board then agreed to approve a 2022-23 contract for Korslund with the base 5.5% salary increase, as well as an administrative restructuring resolution.
