The school districts of both Dayton and Waitsburg together held a joint board meeting Wednesday, June 1, in the Dayton High School auditorium discussing their athletics combine.
No time for public comment was allotted on the meeting agenda, and no action was to be taken following the discussions.
The meeting came a week after the combine was discussed at length for several hours May 18 by the Dayton School Board, with several faculty, parents and students voicing concerns.
Since the combine started in 2016 with some teams as the districts tried to increase student participation at their small schools, it has grown to include all sports at both the high school and middle school levels.
However, the Dayton School Board meeting last week showed that the alliance of two school districts on the athletics playing field has experienced challenges.
Questions regarding discipline and middle school athletics consumed most of the hour Wednesday as representatives from both Dayton and Waitsburg shared their thoughts at the joint meeting.
In both cases, the joint board agreed on the importance of open communication between the two districts.
The concern about of discipline was maintaining a consistent code of conduct shared by both school districts.
Most of the meeting then revolved around how the combine impacted middle school athletics, specifically how extended travel time might leave student-athletes with less time to work on academics.
The boards also briefly touched on finances, not the costs but the time spent by each school district on dealing with financial matters.
No actions were taken, but following an hour of discussion, the meeting concluded with both school boards looking to maintain the communication with continued joint sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.