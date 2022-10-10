MABTON — Dayton-Waitsburg took a quarter to jump ahead of Eastern Washington Athletic Conference foe Mabton on Saturday afternoon, but when the Wolfpack warmed up they rolled to a 58-0 victory.
The teams played to a scoreless first quarter, but D-W then put 30 second-quarter points up.
After halftime, the Wolfpack added 14 points in each of the third and fourth quarters, while the D-W defense continued to shut down the Vikings' offense for the shutout.
To open scoring, Wolfpack quarterback Monte Pettichord found Cyson Morris for a 40-yard touchdown pass, followed by Morris' pick-six. The two 2-point conversions were good to put D-W up 16-0.
Hudson Reser than had a 40-yard TD scamper with the conversion no good, and then Pettichord threw to Daylan Marlow for a 25-yard score, and the conversion made it 30-0 at halftime.
After the break, Preston Hansen punched in a five-yard TD run and the conversion made it 38-0, followed by Reser's 12-yard scoring run to make it 44-0.
In the final quarter, Pettichord took it in from the 12 yard line and conversion was good, and Kason Fortune had a one-yard TD run to finish off scoring.
Pettichord was 7 for 12 passing for 177 yards with two touchdowns, and ran for 17 yards and another TD.
Reser finished with 124 yards rushing on six carries and his two touchdowns.
Preston Hansen caught two pass for 66 yards, and ran for 27 yards on three carries and his TD, with Spencer Hansen catching two balls for four yards and had a carry for 27 yards as well as a 2-point conversion.
Marlow had 58 yards on two catches and a TD, as well as a 2-point conversion, Morris had two receptions for 53 yards and a TD and a conversion.
The Wolfpack finished 255 yards rushing as D-W had 432 total yards of offense.
The victory improves the Wolfpack to 5-1 overall, as they Columbia-Burbank on Friday at Waitsburg.
