WAITSBURG — Monte Pettichord completed 9 of 11 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns to lead Dayton-Waitsburg a 53-8 non-league football win over White Swan here Friday, Sept. 23.
Spencer Hansen grabbed four of Pettichord's throws for 85 yards, with Daylan Morrow catching two balls for 21 yards.
The Wolfpack ground game complemented Pettichord's passing game with 269 yards.
Hudson Reser led D-W with 201 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Preston Hansen had four rushes for 21 yards, and a catch for 16 yards, as he scored two Wolfpack touchdowns.
Brenton Seagraves had a fumble recovery returned for 38 yards for a score.
Also on defense, Kaylub Prather finished with 14.5 tackles, 14 solo, with Levi Boudrieau getting 7.5 tackles, six solo, and Cyson Morris had an interception.
The Wolfpack next host Tri-Cities Prep for an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference tilt at Waitsburg on Friday.
