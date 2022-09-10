WAITSBURG — Dayton-Waitsburg overcame a first-half to forget to take a 28-7 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference football victory from Cle Elum/Roslyn here on Friday, Sept. 9.
"We came out sluggish and sloppy in the first half versus Cle Elum, with three turnovers leading to the Warriors' only score late in the second quarter," Wolfpack coach Troy Larsen said. "The good new is our defense played another terrific game, bending some but never breaking against a big and athletic team.
"We had a very productive halftime and came out strong, getting a 3-and-out," he said. "(D-W quarterback) Monte (Pettichord) and the offense went to work after that, with 18 points in the third quarter.
"Monte hit Daylan Marlow in the corner of the end zone, with Daylan pulling down a highlight reel catch for the TD," Larsen said. "Then, Monte throw a courageous, deep ball to Spencer Hansen, who went up and caught another highlight reel catch over two defenders. Spencer made multiple catches over defenders that really broke the back of the Cle Elum defense.
"On defense, the D-W D-line held pretty well against the run game, which allowed our linebackers to fly up and stop the run," he said. "Monte Pettichord played well at both sides of the ball, leading the defense with 10.5 tackles, while Preston Hansen, Kaylub Prather and Levi Boudrieau flew around the field stopping the run."
The Wolfpack ground game piled up 166 yards on 17 carries, with Hudson Reser leading the way with 63 yards on 14 rushes.
Spencer Hansen caught four passes from Pettichord for 117 yards, with Marlow grabbing four receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
D-W had 394 yards of total offense.
The Wolfpack next go to Highland on Friday.
