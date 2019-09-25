Visiting Dayton-Waitsburg withstood a stubborn DeSales effort for two sets and then pulled away in the third set to sweep the Irish Tuesday night in a non-league prep volleyball match between Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rivals in the DeSales gym.
D-W prevailed 25-19, 25-21, 25-9 for its second victory of the season. Dayton-Waitsburg now stands 2-3-1 for the year while DeSales dipped to 0-6.
“The first two sets were hard fought,” DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said. “Our middle hitters — sophomore Maddie Wahl and freshman Morgan Thomas — were blocking well and were forcing the D-W hitters to tip. And junior libero Katie Hermann was passing very well in the second set and added to the offense with three back-row kills.
“Unfortunately, the D-W hitters found the middle of the donut,” Ruthven said. “They played well and found the weak spot behind our blockers. We should have made a change in our defense in the third set to improve our coverage, but we didn’t and they took advantage of it.”
Wahl finished the night with three serving aces and five blocks. Morgan Thomas also accrued five blocks while senior setter Emily Ness posted six aces, six assists and five points.
“Overall we had some positive and confident performances,” Ruthven said. “We keep building and showing improvement. Gaining in consistent play will keep us moving in the right direction.”
The right direction will be right back in the DeSales gym Thursday when the Irish entertain Moses Lake Christian Academy in non-league match. DeSales will then host Stanfield next Tuesday in another non-leaguer.
DeSales is 0-2 in EWAC matches and won’t return to league play until Oct. 8 at Mabton.
Dayton-Waitsburg, which is yet to play its first conference match, entertains EWAC foe Liberty Christian Thursday in a non-counter and then travels to Richland next Tuesday to take on the Patriots in a rematch to open its league season.