COWICHE, Wash. — Dayton-Waitsburg overcame a 7-0 deficit after the first quarter against Eastern Washington Athletic Conference foe Highland here on Friday, Sept. 17, and rallied to a 28-20 victory.
The Wolfpack scored two second-quarter touchdowns to hold a 14-all halftime tie with the Scotties, and pulled ahead for good with two more third-quarter TDs.
Preston Hansen opened D-W's scoring with a TD run, which was followed by a 2-point conversion, followed by Monte Pettichord's scoring run for the 14 second-quarter points.
In the third quarter, Pettichord hit Hansen on a 40-yard catch-and-run, and the conversion made it 22-14, before Pettichord's TD run to make it 28-14.
Highland's final fourth-quarter score made it 28-20.
"We had a really good mental and physical road game test last Friday night at Highland High School," Wolfpack coach Troy Larsen said. "Our first road game entailed a three-hour bus ride and all the adversity that comes with it, including a couple traffic delays that put us there late.
"Towards the end of the first quarter, Highland scored first after the Wolfpack defense blocked their field goal try, but the ball didn't go past the line of scrimmage and no whistles were blown, so Highland picked it up and ran it in," he said. "Good lesson on playing to the whistle and not celebrating until the play is over.
"We bounced back with two second-quarter TD's to take the lead, and then had another breakdown allowing a Highland receiver to streak down the sideline for a nice deep throw and catch to tie the game up at halftime," Larsen said. "I was very impressed with our team at halftime, realizing our energy level was down and they were not flying around with the same attitude they did the first two weeks. That led to another strong third quarter, which has been our calling card all year, putting up another two touchdowns to end our scoring for the night.
"Monte Pettichord ran the ball really well, recognizing their blitzes and using the QB sneak to keep multiple drives alive, while scoring twice on good runs," he said. "Hudson Reser and Preston Spencer both ran hard, keeping the offense well balanced. Preston Spencer led the charge all night with his hard play recording multiple TDs ( one run, and one receiving).
"Defensively, Preston led the team in tackles and punished the Highland running backs, limiting them to pass the ball," Larsen said. "His other two linebackers, Kaylub Prather and Levi Boudrieau, both had really good games as well, flying around the field and penetrating the Highland backfield.
"To cap the night, Hudson Reser became a huge threat returning kickoffs, running two deep into the Highland side of the field for 96 yards of returns."
Pettichord finished 4 of 9 passing for 62 yards, and ran for 160 yards on 21 rushes and the two TDs.
Reser had 82 ground yards on 12 carries, and Hansen finished with 44 yards on 11 rushes and two TDs.
The Wolfpack welcome White Swan to town Friday night at 7 p.m. for homecoming.
