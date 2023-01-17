DAYTON — Dayton-Waitsburg downed Pomeroy's boys basketball team here on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 54-42.
The Wolfpack raced to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Pirates rallied to tie the game at 22-all at halftime.
But Dayton-Waitsburg outscored Pomeroy the final two quarters for the nonleague victory.
Ollie Severs led the Pirates with 14 points, while Ryland Kilts had 17 to lead the Wolfpack.
"It was a very physical game tonight," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. "Both teams battled hard and it turned into a half-court slugfest.
"We got off to a rough start in the first quarter, with D-W getting out and scoring in transition off missed shots," he said. "Once we started getting back and setting our defense, we played a great second quarter, beating them 12-2 to tie the game at the half.
"The start of the third, we gave up more transition baskets and worked our way back to a tie game, but couldn’t maintain our momentum," Wolf said. "We missed some shots we normally make and they hit some well-contested shots. We rebounded hard tonight and defended hard, but struggled to put the ball in the hole. We have two big league games this weekend, and I think this game will help us prepare for them."
Dayton-Waitsburg next goes to Liberty Christian on Tuesday, while Pomeroy goes to Garfield-Palouse on Friday and hosts Liberty Christian on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.