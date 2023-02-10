BURBANK — The Dayton-Waitsburg high school varsity boys basketball team lost its postseason District 5 2B Championships semifinal Friday, Feb. 10, as the Wolfpack fell to Burbank in a 77-44 setback.
This double-elimination tournament bumped the Wolfpack to its consolation semifinals, scheduling them for a must-win playoff Feb. 16 in Granger, Washington, against Mabton.
Spencer Hansen finished Friday with 15 points for the Wolfpack while teammate Monte Pettichord added 12 points, Ryland Kilts had nine points and nine rebounds, Benny Bryan had seven points and six rebounds, and Gage Holm converted a free-throw.
The Wolfpack only trailed 22-17 midway through the second quarter, but Burbank soon began dominating the rest of the game.
Burbank went to halftime up 34-21 and then put the game out of reach.
The Wolfpack would start the fourth quarter down 56-35.
