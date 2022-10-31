WAITSBURG — Eastern Washington Athletic Conference champion River View got a good battle from Dayton-Waitsburg in the first half here on Friday, Oct. 28.
The Wolfpack defense held the Panthers scoreless in the first quarter, and River View led 6-0 at halftime.
But in the third quarter, the Panthers (5-0 in EWAC play) put 22 points on the scoreboard and downed D-W, 35-0.
"We played league champion River View nose-to-nose the first half," Wolfpack coach Troy Larsen said. "We couldn't have been more proud of the way they executed the first half.
"In the second half, we started to get tired and they started to wear us down," he said. "It is hard to survive four turnovers when playing a really good football team.
"Even with that, I thought we fought to the end, and performances like Hudson Reser running for 119 yards, and Monte (Pettichord) hooking up with Spencer (Hansen) and Daylon (Marlow) on multiple catches each kept us in the game," Larsen said. "We had some special defensive performances with Monte Pettichord (18.5 tackles), Kaylub Prather (13 tackles), and freshman Jarod Hankins recording 8.5 tackles. They lead the charge defensively for a team that wanted to end the season on a W."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.