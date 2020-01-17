WAITSBURG — After six rough weeks, lopsided setbacks mixed with a few close bids that fell short, the Dayton-Waitbsurg girls basketball team finally captured its first win of the season here on Thursday.
Five-foot-11 forward Sadie Seney scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading D-W to its 52-33 victory — a pivotal Eastern Washington Athletic Conference win at that — over Walla Walla Valley Academy.
D-W (1-11 overall, 1-5 in the EWAC) not only notched its first league victory, leaving winless Liberty Christian alone at the bottom of the standings, D-W also got some revenge for a 47-34 loss at WWVA last week.
“The first win for the D-W girls was an amazing team effort,” assistant coach Desirae Jones said. “The girls had great intensity on defense, and it resulted in points on the other end.”
D-W has a day to savor the first win before going after another on Saturday at Mabton at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, WWVA (2-7 overall, 2-5 in the EWAC) has time to regroup before playing its next game Tuesday at home in College Place against struggling Liberty Christian starting at 6 p.m.
WWVA had its hands full here.
While Seney dominated the post, teammate Mackena Culley hit a couple of 3-pointers and converted a pair of free-throws while playing stellar defense.
Sahara Browning scored 21 points for WWVA, but the rest of the Knights mustered little else.
“Every girl that suited up took the floor with a lot of heart,” Jones said. “Sadie Seney was a force. Mackena Culley defended (Rylee) King most of the night and held her to just one field goal. Browning scored 21, but we were able to keep all other scorers to single digits.”
D-W jumped out in front with a strong first quarter, and took a 26-17 lead into halftime before putting the game out of reach in the third.
“It was exciting to see our girls play like we know they can,” Jones said.
Dayton-Waitsburg 52, WWVA 33
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY (33) — Browning 21, Haggins 6, Smith 2, King 2, Santellano 1, Werner 1.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (52) — Seney 24, Culley 8, Benavides 7, Boggs 5, Forney 2, Acevedo 2, Brincken 2, Miller 2.
WWVA 4 13 3 13 — 33
D-W 13 13 15 11 — 52
3-point goals — WWVA 4 (Browning 2, Haggins 2), D-W 3 (Culley 2). Rebounds — WWVA 35, D-W 35. Turnovers — WWVA 32, D-W 22.