WARDEN — Dayton-Waitsburg's volleyball team lost an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference match to Warden here on Thursday, Oct. 20.
The Wolfpack lost 25-16, 25-15, 25-15.
Leading D-W were Elsie Mann with six kills, four blocks and a dig, and Makenna Barron with four assists, four kills and a block.
"The team really struggled this game after the long bus ride," Wolfpack coach Tracy Barron said. "By the third set, the team was back to working together and having fun playing the game."
Dayton-Waitsburg wraps up the regular season at Liberty Christian on Thursday.
