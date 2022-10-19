BURBANK — Dayton-Waitsburg squared off with Columbia-Burbank here on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with the Coyotes taking a five-set Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball victory over the Wolfpack.
The final set scores were 25-13, 24-26, 25-16, 23-25, 15-13.
Leading the way for D-W were Elsie Mann with five aces, two digs, eight kills, four blocks and an assist, Makenna Barron with 10 assists, six kills, six blocks and five digs, Peyton Struckmeier with two aces, four kills and four blocks, and Kylee Henry with two aces, 12 assists, two digs and a block.
"This was such a fun game to watch," Wolfpack coach Tracy Barron said. "The teams were very evenly matched. The girls continue to gel and play better together each game."
Dayton-Waitsburg next goes to Warden on Thursday.
