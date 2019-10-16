DAYTON — Trailing two sets to none, Dayton-Waitsburg battled back to defeat DeSales in a fifth-set tiebreaker here Tuesday in an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference prep volleyball match.
The home team celebrated its homecoming with a 19-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-11, 16-14 victory to raise its season record to 6-10-1 and improve to 2-3 in league play with three home matches remaining in the regular season.
DeSales, meanwhile, saw its records slide to 0-5 in league play and 1-11 overall despite one of its strongest showings of the season.
“It was our homecoming and there was high energy with tons of people yelling and screaming,” D-W coach Tara Brenner said. “Homecoming is very distracting and maybe that’s why we got off to such a slow start.
“But if you look at how we play our games, we usually start off slow and I’m not sure why that is. But we pick up our intensity. The girls were excited and they wanted to win.”
Facing elimination after the Irish won the first two sets, D-W junior Teagen Larsen served for 12 consecutive points, a run that included a pair of aces, to spark her team in the pivotal third set. Larsen was 15-for-18 serving overall with four aces to go with five assists on the night.
Junior Sadie Seney led D-W at the net with nine kills and she also contributed nine digs and a pair of blocks. Senior Kristen Miller put up a team-best 23 digs, registered eight kills and served for four points.
Junior Mackena Culley led the way with 14 assists and Megan Forney added eight assists. Kailyn Lewis accrued 13 digs, served for 10 points and had two kills, and Claudia Benavides killed six balls, served for six points and made one block.
The Irish were led by Maddie Wahl’s five kills and five serving aces. Emily Ness produced 16 assists and seven aces. And Morgan Thomas, a freshman, posted an impressive 19-block night.
“Homecoming at Dayton provided a great atmosphere,” DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said. “Both teams fought very had and it was a very competitive match.
“The third set was a real battle,” Ruthven added. “There were six lead changes and neither team could pull away by more than three points. The set was tied at 19-19, but Dayton scored the final three points to win it 27-25.”
Dayton-Waitsburg, still hopeful of earning a ticket to the postseason, will entertain Burbank Thursday and is at home to Walla Walla Valley Academy and White Swan next week. Burbank is also 2-3 in league play and 5-8 overall.
DeSales, meanwhile, will host Liberty Christian Thursday before closing out its season on the road next week at Tri-Cities Prep and Burbank.
Thursday’s match offers the Irish an opportunity to claim their first league win of the year. The Patriots, following their straight-set loss to White Swan Tuesday, are also winless in league matches and 0-11 on the season.