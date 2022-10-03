WAITSBURG — Tri-Cities Prep won an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference football game over Dayton-Waitsburg here on Friday, Sept. 30, 20-16.
Wolfpack quarterback Monte Pettichord finished 15 for 20 passing for 206 yards, and he also eight carries for 73 yards and converted a 2-point play.
Preston Hansen led D-W's receiving with four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Hudson Reser had 18 rushes for 62 yards, and Spencer Hansen caught four balls for 65 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, the Wolfpack was led by Pettichord's 15 tackles, with Levi Boudrieau recording 11 tackles and Kaylub Prather and Preston Hansen getting 10 tackles apiece.
Dayton-Waitsburg next goes to Mabton for an EWAC game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
