DAYTON — Dayton-Waitsburg dropped a three-set Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball to Tri-Cities Prep here on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Wolfpack fell to the Jaguars, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14.
Elsie Mann was among D-W stat leaders with six kills, three digs and a block, with Peyton Struckmeier getting four kills, two blocks and a dig, Makenna Barron had two kills, eight assists, three digs and an ace, and Kylee Henry dished nine assists and had three digs, a kill and an ace.
"I am so proud of the improvement this team showed tonight," Wolfpack coach Tracy Barron said. "They moved their feet and picked up so many tough hits and tips. The growth in Madison Kaehler and Jessika Lambert's play has been amazing to watch."
Dayton-Waitsburg next goes to Columbia-Burbank on Tuesday.
