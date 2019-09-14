DAYTON — Dayton-Waitsburg faced off with Idaho’s McCall-Donnelly on Friday night here for its home opener.
The visitors left town with a 68-0 victory.
D-W head coach Troy Larsen said that his team knew the game would be tough.
“I think they had 68 kids on the sidelines,” Larsen said.
McCall-Donnelly had three different players attempt point-after-kicks in the first half, as the Vandals scored 28 points in the first quarter alone.
Vandals junior Beau Carr had a couple of running touchdowns from within the 10-yard line, while senior quarterback Peter Knudson thrrw for two more TDs of 19 yards and 23 yards, respectively.
McCall also had two scoring plays over 40 yards. Sophomore DJ Green returned a punt 52 yards for a score, and Knudson hit fellow senior Noah Ormsby for a 42-yard touchdown pass.
McCall-Donnelly led 61-0 at halftime.
“We don’t quit,” Larsen said he told his squad at halftime. “We play for more than just the uniform. We play for both of our communities.”
The second half started with both teams losing fumbles around midfield.
McCall-Donnelly also fumbled on the goal line, but cover it up in the end zone for the final points of the game.
D-W did put a couple of drives together at the end of the game. But with a running clock in the second half, D-W did not have enough time to reach the end zone.
Dayton-Waitsburg next hosts White Swan at 7 p.m. Friday in Waitsburg in the league opener.