KENNEWICK — Every set was close here Tuesday, Sept. 14, but Dayton-Waitsburg's high school volleyball team still ended up falling to River View each time (26-24, 25-21, 25-22).
"I am so proud of these girls," Dayton-Waitsburg coach Tracy Barron said. "Due to a COVID shutdown, we were only able to practice with both schools together one time before this game. The team proved that have grit and determination that a coach only dreams about.
Emily Rodrick finished the Tuesday match with four aces, three kills and three assists for D-W, teammate Megan Forney had an ace, two blocks, six digs and five kills, and Peyton Struckmeier was good on 100% serving, four kills, a block and eight digs.
A match under their belts, they will be back at it Thursday in Dayton, where they will host Walla Walla Valley Academy.
"I'm so excited to watch them grow throughout the season," Barron said.
