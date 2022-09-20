PASCO — A day after winning a four-set volleyball match at Touchet, Dayton-Waitsburg fell to Tri-Cities Prep in three sets on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Jaguars prevailed, 25-8, 25-4, 25-18, on Tuesday.
In that match, Elsie Mann recorded four kills, a block and an ace for the Wolfpack, with Makenna Barron getting six kills, two blocks and six assists, and Peyton Struckmeier four kills, one block and a dig.
"The team worked together tonight to get better with each set," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "They made adjustments with each play and never stopped trying."
On Monday, the Wolfpack downed the Redhawks, 25-16, 20-25, 27-25, 25-16.
D-W's stat leaders include Mann with two assists, 11 kills, two digs and five aces, Makenna Barron with 18 assists, 13 kills, two blocks and two aces, and Kylee Henry with six aces, 18 assists, nine kills and six aces.
"I am very proud of how this team came together to fight for the win," coach Barron said. "The younger classmen stepped up in a big way to learn new positions."
The Wolfpack next host Columbia-Burbank on Thursday in Dayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.