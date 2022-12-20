DAYTON — The Dayton-Waitsburg high school varsity boys basketball team followed its first victory this season Monday, Dec. 19, with another the very next night as the Wolfpack topped Naselle for a 55-31 win.
The Wolfpack upped their record to 2-3.
Spencer Hansen scored a game-high 21 points for the Wolfpack while teammates Ryland Kilts and Monte Pettichord each added 11 points, Gage Holm had 8, and both Joe Patterson and Benny Bryan also chipped in baskets.
It was still a close game midway through the third quarter, with the Wolfpack only up 25-21, but they would take a double-digit lead into the fourth before finishing off Naselle with a decisive run.
The Wolfpack next play Jan. 6, back in Dayton to host River View with the opening tip around 7:30 p.m.
