DAYTON — Dayton-Waitsburg's boys pulled away from Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Warden in the second quarter and won the basketball game, 61-52, on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Spencer Hansen scored 27 points to lead the Wolfpack, with teammate Gage Holm putting up 20.
Dayton-Waitsburg led 15-13 after the opening quarter, but outscored the Cougars 14-7 in the second to hold a 29-20 halftime lead.
The Wolfpack lengthened their lead in the third quarter and held Warden off in the fourth.
Dayton-Waitsburg ends the regular season when Walla Walla Valley Academy comes to Dayton on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.