POMEROY — Dayton-Waitsburg's boys basketball team took a 55-44 victory over Pomeroy here on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Spencer Hansen led the Wolfpack with 25 points, and dished two assists, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals.
Monte Pettichord scored 14 points, and Gage Holm had 10 points for D-W.
Ollie Severs led the Pirates with 19 points, with Trevin Kimble putting up 11.
"Dayton-Waitsburg took it to us all night," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. "They played harder start to finish. We didn't rebound the ball most of the game, and we didn't defend like we had most of the season. We continue right now to miss point-blank shots that would make life easier on us.
"We had 18 turnovers tonight that led to many easy transition baskets for D-W," he said. "There is time for this team to turn it around and have a good season, but we have a lot of work to do.
"Ollie Severs was a bright spot tonight with 19 points and seven rebounds," Wolf said. "Brady Bott played well off the bench with six points and solid defense tonight."
The Wolfpack led 15-11 after the first quarter, held a 25-24 halftime lead, and after the teams each scored 10 third-quarter points, D-W outscored Pomeroy 20-10 in the fourth to pull away for the victory.
Dayton-Waitsburg next hosts River View on Friday, while the Pirates host Tekoa-Rosalia also on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.