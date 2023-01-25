DAYTON — Dayton-Waitsburg's boys had little trouble dispatching visiting Liberty Christian in a non-league basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, as the Wolfpack won, 62-26.
Monte Pettichord led the home team with 17 points, with Spencer Hansen scoring 15.
Dayton-Waitsburg hit 5-of-14 3-pointers in the game, with Hansen hitting 2-of-4, and Ryland Kilts, Pettichord and Lucas VanHoose all making 1-of-2 from beyond the arc.
The Wolfpack next go to River View on Friday night.
