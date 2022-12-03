WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Dayton-Waitsburg's high school varsity boys basketball team lost its first Eastern Washington Athletic Conference matchup this season Friday, Dec. 2, at White Swan High, as the Wolfpack fell in a 70-62 defeat.
Spencer Hansen scored a game-high 28 points for the Wolfpack while teammate Monte Pettichord added 14 points, Ryland Kilts had 13, Joe Patterson three, and Wyatt Booth chipped in a basket as Benney Bryan converted a free throw.
The Wolfpack also had Blake French pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds.
But the Wolfpack went to intermission down 37-26, and White Swan held their comeback efforts in the second half.
The Wolfpack are back at it Saturday, Dec. 3, in Oakesdale.
