GRANGER — Dayton-Waitsburg's boys helped their seeding into the WIAA Class 2B Championship Tournament with a 48-42 victory over Cle Elum in the consolation bracket finale of the District 5 tournament here on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The Wolfpack enter the state tourney, which begins Friday with regional play, after the third-place finish in district play.
D-W led the Warriors at halftime, 25-20, before Cle Elum cut the lead to three headed into the fourth quarter.
The Wolfpack outscored the Warriors 9-6 in the final period to secure the victory.
Ryland Kilts and Benny Bryan led a balanced Dayton-Waitsburg scoring sheet with 11 points apiece, with Spencer Hansen and Monte Pettichord each putting up 10 points.
The Wolfpack next face Lind-Ritzville-Sprague in the opening round of the state tournament on a day, place and time to be determined.
