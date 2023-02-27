CHENEY, Wash. — Dayton-Waitsburg's boys basketball team fell to Lind-Ritzville-Sprague, 53-35, in the opening round of the state 2B tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Cheney High School.
The Broncos held a 24-21 halftime lead, outscored the Wolfpack 9-6 in the third quarter and 20-8 in the fourth to close out the loser-out victory.
Monte Pettichord led D-W with 16 points, with Spencer Hansen scoring 10.
Gage Holm grabbed 10 of the Wolfpack's 30 rebounds, while Pettichord nabbed seven boards.
Lind-Ritzville advances to play Adna in the round of 12 at the Spokane Arena on Wednesday.
